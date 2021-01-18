10 CPM candidates who bit the dust in Lok Sabha polls may try their luck for assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: Some CPM leaders who lost in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 reportedly figure on the party’s list of probable candidates for the Kerala assembly election to be held in a few months.

The party leadership is under pressure to consider most of them for the state legislature as the loss in the parliamentary election is deemed to be due to political reasons and not personal.

P Jayarajan and P K Sreemathy

P Jayarajan, the former Kannur district secretary of the CPM, was humbled in the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat. The party can find a way to field him if it drops one or two incumbent MLAs from here on the pretext of barring those who have completed two terms as legislator.

The chances of Sreemathy, twice MLA and once MP, hinge on whether to bring her and health minister K K Shailaja together to the Assembly. Both of them can contest if Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decides that the two should be a part of his team in the assembly.

MB Rajesh and PK Biju

These young leaders had lost their footing when the CPM lost in its strongholds of Palakkad and Alathur in 2019. Rajesh could contest from Malampuzha or Trithala. Kongad and Tharoor are potential constituencies for Biju. He may also be considered for Thrissur, as his activities are based in that region.

P Rajeev

The former Rajya Sabha MP is a member of the CPM state committee. He could be fielded from Kalamassery seat in the state polls if the CPM state secretariat gives the nod.

K N Balagopal

The member of the CPM state secretariat could enter the poll fray from Kollam. The ex-Rajya Sabha MP had lost from the Kollam Lok Sabha seat in the last election. The incumbent legislator is Mukesh, a a popular actor.

A Sampath

The three-time CPM MP from Attingal could be fielded from a constituency in Thiruvananthapuram where the BJP too is likely to fancy its chances as in the northernmost districts of Kerala. Currently, he is stationed as a special representative of the state government in Delhi, tasked with coordination with the central government. He enjoys a Cabinet rank in this unusual post apparently carved by to accommodate him.

V N Vasavan

The CPM Kottayam district chief and ex-MLA could be fielded from Ettumanoor if the incumbent legislator Suresh Kurup stands down. Vasavan had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Kottayam seat to Kerala Congress (Mani) candidate Thomas Chazhikadan, but last year he played a crucial role in drafting that party to the Left fold.

K P Satheesh Chandran

The Congress could snatch Kasaragod seat in the 2019 polls, thus spoiling his bid for Lok Sabha entry, likely riding on a wave in favour of the UDF. As consolation a section of the party here wants another chance for Satheesh. But CPM district secretary MV Balakrishnan is keen on contesting from the Kasaragod assembly seat even though the prospects of BJP and the UDF are bright here.

V P Sanu

The SFI national president had lost from the Malappuram parliament constituency. He could be in the fray from any assembly seat.