3,346 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Monday after testing 33K samples

Kerala recorded 3,346 new COVID-19 cases and 3,921 recoveries on Monday. The new cases were detected after testing 33,093 samples.

With this, the test positivity rate rose to 10.11 in the state.

Of the new cases, 2,965 had contracted the virus through contact while 42 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 286 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 68,399.

The state has reported 8,51,194 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 7,79,097 made recovery.

Seventeen COVID deaths too were confirmed on the day. With this, COVID death toll rose to 3,480.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

No UK returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state in the past 24 hours. So far, 56 people with recent travel history to the United Kingdom have tested COVID-19 positive in the state since a new infectious strain of the virus was reported. Their samples were sent to NIV, Pune for further testing. Among them, total of 9 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus strain.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 574 (contact cases - 540)

Kozhikode - 385 (371)

Malappuram - 357 (331)

Kollam - 322 (318)

Kottayam - 308 (272)

Thiruvananthapuram - 296 (204)

Kannur - 187 (138)

Thrissur - 182 (176)

Alappuzha - 179 (172)

Idukki - 178 (167)

Palakkad - 152 (77)

Pathanamthitta - 123 (109)

Wayanad - 68 (61)

Kasaragod - 35 (29)

Recoveries:

Thrissur - 605

Alappuzha - 559

Ernakulam - 518

Malappuram - 488

Kozhikode - 350

Pathanamthitta - 333

Kollam - 267

Thiruvananthapuram - 218

Palakkad - 186

Kannur - 167

Kottayam - 109

Wayanad - 55

Idukki - 49

Kasaragod - 17

Fifty-three health workers were found to be infected in the state on Monday. They include 23 from Kannur, 5 from Kozhikode, 4 each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam, 3 each from Ernakulam and Palakkad, 2 each from Kollam, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod, 1 each from Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Thrissur.

Testing and Quarantine

Till Monday, 89,54,140 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,09,786 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,98,681 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,105 are in hospital. A total of 1,247 were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

Cherukol (containment zone ward 1, 4) in Pathanamthitta district has been designated as hotspot on Monday while two regions were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is 419 in the state now.