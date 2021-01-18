Bigger role for Oommen Chandy on the cards as AICC meets Kerala leaders in Delhi

New Delhi: The Congress central leadership's meetings with senior leaders in Kerala, now under way in Delhi, can be decisive as to the fate of the party in the upcoming assembly polls.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy is most likely to be given a top post that would make him the face of the party in the run-up to the polls due in a few months, multiple sources close to the AICC told Onmanorama.

Chandy, along with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, is in Delhi meeting central leaders. The leaders will meet Rahul Gandhi later in the day. Reorganisation of District Congress Committees is a prominent item on the agenda.

“A bigger role for Oommen Chandy is most likely,” a source said, though he could not specify what the post could be. There were reports that Chandy could be made the Congress's campaign committee chief in Kerala. “That's a post too small for a leader of Chandy's stature,” the sources said. There are speculations that he could be made the UDF convener or chairman. Congress leader M M Hassan is the present convener while Chennithala is the chairman.

Another source with the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) suggested that Chandy could even be appointed the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) if Mullappally decides to relinquish the post to contest the assembly polls from a constituency in the Malabar region.

A final decision is likely by Monday evening. However, the meetings could go into Tuesday if the leadership fails to arrive at a consensus.

After the UDF's unimpressive performance in the local body polls, there has been a clamour within the party to bring Chandy to the front. The UDF partners also had made such a demand to AICC in-charge Tariq Anwar when he was in the state to review the poll outcome.

DCC rejig

The leadership is apparently divided over the reorganisation of the district committees. While Chandy and Chennithala, who head the two prominent groups in the state unit, are ready for the reorganisation of three committees, Mullappally and K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary, want a leadership change in seven-eight districts, sources said.

Chandy and Chennithala are ready for change in Wayanad, Ernakulam and Palakkad, where the DCC presidents are also legislators, while the other leaders want a change in the districts where the party performed poorly in the recent local body elections too. These districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha.