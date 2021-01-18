Malayalam
Over 7,800 health workers administered vaccine in Kerala on Day-2

A medic prepares a dose of Covishield vaccine from a vial during a countrywide COVID-19 inoculation drive, in Howrah district, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. PTI
Our Correspondent
Published: January 18, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 7,891 health workers have taken the Covishield vaccine on the second day of the inoculation drive in Kerala, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The state had targeted inoculating at least 11,851 people from 127 centres on the second day of the vaccination drive. Of this, 66.59 per cent people had received the jab, the minister said in a release.

The vaccination drive was held in 11 centres in Kozhikodedistrict, eight centres in Ernakulam and in the remaining districts 9 centres each.

In some small centres since the vaccination of those who had registered have been completed, new centres are being readied, she said.

Palakkad district recorded the highest number of vaccinations (657) on Monday, followed by Malappuram (656) and Kozhikode (652).

On the first day of the rollout on January 16, 8,062 health workers had taken the jab and 57 on Sunday, taking the total so far to 16,010, the release said.

None of those who were administered the vaccine have complained of any side effects.

