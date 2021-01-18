Purchase scam in Adoor police canteen

Thiruvananthapuram: Swindlers make hay in government undertakings and whistleblowers are often at the receiving end as proven by the recent developments in a small canteen of the Kerala Armed Police in Adoor.

Though the police headquarters was informed about the irregularities at the facility earlier, no action was taken to identify the erring people or punish them, as per the report submitted by J Jayanath, the Commandant of the KAP unit III in Adoor. However, a department-level action was initiated against him after he submitted this report!

The report submitted to the Director General of Police stated huge corruption was on at the police canteen. Items worth Rs 11,33,777/- were found to be missing in the canteen stock. They were reportedly bought during 2018-19.

The report pointed out that items, worth Rs 42,29,956/-, that were unlikely to be sold, were procured during this period. Outdated items, needlessly bought, are being imposed on officers and this is inhumane, the report said, while recommending that these products be returned to the company. They were procured as per the oral instructions of higher authorities.

After it was noticed that a woman officer at the police headquarters was giving such instructions, a directive was given that instructions over WhatsApp need not be followed.

It is also suspected large-scale irregularities had also taken place during the construction of the canteen godown.

Jayanath's report, which has now surfaced, also had recommended for a probe by an external agency. No canteen employee reportedly has police clearance certificate.

The report further said that similar irregularities were likely at other police canteens as well. If such irregularities had taken place at the Adoor canteen, which is a small one with an average annual sales of Rs 15.20 crore, then irregularities are likely at other locations as well.

Allegations were earlier raised against the functioning of the police canteen in the Idukki district.