Chandy Oommen borrows lawyer’s gown, defends Youth Congress activists in court

Kollam: With a pair of borrowed lawyer's gown, Chandy Oommen, the son of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, appeared for Youth Congress workers at a local court here.

Chandy Oommen had arrived here on Monday for campaigning in the wards of the Panmana grama panchayat as bypolls are scheduled. Meanwhile, R Arunraj, the Kollam district president of the Youth Congress, informed him that the local court was considering the bail plea of a few fellow activists over a case pertaining to protests against Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar.

Soon Chandy Oommen, who practices in the Supreme Court, decided to appear for them in the court. But there was a hitch: he had arrived in Panmana for campaigning, dressed in white shirt and dhoti like any Congress leader. To appear in court, he borrowed the black pants of Youth Congress mandalam vice-president J Joymon and the neck band of another advocate though coats and gowns are not mandatory for lawyers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local Congress leaders and advocates E Yusuf Kunju, J Suresh Kumar, C Sajeendra Kumar and Koivila Vishnu Vijayan also arrived at the first-class judicial magistrate court at Chavara in the company of Chandy Oommen.

The court granted bail to five Youth Congress workers; they are Chavara block secretaries Rino Sha and Ratheesh Poonthala; Panmana block president I Muneer, Vadakkumthala block president Shebir Khan and KSU district secretary S P Athul.

They were arrested the other day for hurling stones on Ganesh Kumar's car.