Chandy Oommen borrows lawyer’s gown, defends Youth Congress activists in court

Kollam: With a pair of borrowed lawyer's gown, Chandy Oommen, the son of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, appeared for Youth Congress workers at a local court here.

Chandy Oommen had arrived here on Monday for campaigning in the wards of the Panmana grama panchayat as bypolls are scheduled. Meanwhile, R Arunraj, the Kollam district president of the Youth Congress, informed him that the local court was considering the bail plea of a few fellow activists over a case pertaining to protests against Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar.

Soon Chandy Oommen, who practices in the Supreme Court, decided to appear for them in the court. But there was a hitch: he had arrived in Panmana for campaigning, dressed in white shirt and dhoti like any Congress leader. To appear in court, he borrowed the black pants of Youth Congress mandalam vice-president J Joymon and the neck band of another advocate though coats and gowns are not mandatory for lawyers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local Congress leaders and advocates E Yusuf Kunju, J Suresh Kumar, C Sajeendra Kumar and Koivila Vishnu Vijayan also arrived at the first-class judicial magistrate court at Chavara in the company of Chandy Oommen.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy with son Chandy Oommen. File photo

The court granted bail to five Youth Congress workers; they are Chavara block secretaries Rino Sha and Ratheesh Poonthala; Panmana block president I Muneer, Vadakkumthala block president Shebir Khan and KSU district secretary S P Athul.

They were arrested the other day for hurling stones on Ganesh Kumar's car.