6,186 new COVID cases in Kerala after 66K tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 6,186 new COVID cases and 4,296 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state soared to 70,259.



Of the new cases, 5,541 had contracted the virus through contact while 92 had come from outside the state.



Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kollam districts reported the most cases - 1,019, 674 and 591 cases respectively.



A total of 66,259 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



The test positivity rate (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive in a group of 100) is 9.34.



A total of 90,20,399 samples have been sent for testing so far.



26 COVID deaths



Twenty-six COVID deaths were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,506.



Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.



Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

More healthcare workers contract virus

Sixty-nine healthcare workers also tested positive for the virus.



They include 17 from Kozhikode, 14 from Pathanamthitta, 10 from Kannur, five from Thiruvananthapuram, four each from Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad, three from Kasaragod, two each from Kollam, Kottayam and Wayanad, and one each from Idukki and Malappuram.



Here's the district-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam – 1,019 (964 contact cases)

Kottayam – 674 (601)

Kollam – 591 (585)

Thrissur – 540 (512)

Pathanamthitta – 512 (478)

Malappuram – 509 (475)

Kozhikode – 481 (444)

Alappuzha – 475 (463)

Thiruvananthapuram – 404 (269)

Kannur – 301 (223)

Wayanad – 245 (234)

Palakkad – 242 (124)

Idukki – 130 (111)

Kasaragod - 63 (58)

Recoveries

Kerala reported 4,296 COVID recoveries on Tuesday.



With this, a total of 7,83,393 have been cured of the virus in the state.



There are currently 2,09,175 people under observation across the state. Of them, 1,98,170 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,005 are in hospitals.



A total of 1,060 people were admitted in hospitals today.



Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 341

Kollam – 276

Pathanamthitta – 1,034

Alappuzha – 203

Kottayam – 126

Idukki – 57

Ernakulam – 463

Thrissur – 329

Palakkad – 198

Malappuram – 367

Kozhikode – 460

Wayanad – 196

Kannur – 175

Kasaragod - 71