Mullappally may contest from Kalpetta; Will Sudhakaran succeed him as KPCC chief?

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran may contest the upcoming assembly polls in the state from the Kalpetta constituency in Wayanad district.

Mullappally has conveyed his wish to contest to the party central leadership, Manorama News reported. The veteran Congress leader is eyeing the Kalpetta assembly segment, part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency represented by Rahul Gandhi, as a safe seat for the UDF. The party high command is reportedly in favour of Mullappally entering the poll fray.

Kalpetta is now represented by CPM's C K Saseendran who defeated UDF candidate M V Shreyamskumar in 2016 by 13,083 votes. Shreyamskumar is now part of the LDF led by the CPM.

Mullappally, 76, was a minister of state for home in the second UPA government at the centre during 2009-14. He represented the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency for two consecutive terms from 2009 to 2019. Before that he had represented the Kannur constituency in Lok Sabha from 1984 to 1999.

Sudhakaran to replace Mullappally?

Reports said that the All-India Congress Committee may give senior leader K Sudhakaran the charge of the KPCC president if Mullappally decides to contest.

Reacting to this, Sudhakaran, the Kannur MP, said he would take up any responsibility assigned by the party.

Sudhakaran may be brought to the top post as part of the Congress' attempt to rejuvenate the party cadre in Kerala who have been left demoralised with the party's unimpressive show in the local body polls.

The high command on Monday constituted a 10-member panel to supervise the campaign strategy for the state polls. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy is the head of the committee.