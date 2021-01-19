Kerala gets additional 3.3 lakh Covid vaccine doses; 8,548 get jab on Tuesday

The Union Health Ministry has sanctioned a second tranche of 3,30,500 COVID vaccine doses for Kerala.

In the first stage, 4,33,500 doses had arrived in Kerala. Together, Kerala will receive 7,94,000 vaccine doses. This was announced by health minister K K Shailaja in an official release on Tuesday.

In Kerala, 8,548 people received the vaccination on the third day. On the second day, 7,891 had received the doses. And on the first day, on January 16, 8,062 were vaccinated. On Sunday, 57 more received shots. By now, 24,558 health workers have been vaccinated in Kerala. No adverse effects have been reported till now.

On the third day, Tuesday, the most number of health workers who got vaccinated were in Thrissur district, 759. The number in other districts are: Alappuzha - 523, Ernakulam - 701, Idukki - 626, Kannur - 632, Kasaragod - 484, Kollam - 655, Kottayam - 580, Kozhikode - 571, Malappuram - 662, Palakkad - 709, Pathanamthitta - 604, Thiruvananthapuram - 551, Wayanad - 491.

The shots are being given at 11 centres in Kozhikode and Ernkulam and nine centres each in the other 11 districts.

At this point, 4,59,853 health workers and other COVID-19 frontline warriors like the police, revenue department officials and Anganwadi workers have registered for the vaccination. In this, there are 3,75,610 health workers. Of this, 1,75,673 are in the government sector and 1,99,937 in the private sector.

Apart from this, 2,932 central health workers have also enrolled.

The second tranche of vaccine doses will arrive in the Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam airports on January 20, the minister said.

Here is how the second tranche doses will be distributed: Alappuzha - 19,000, Ernakulam - 59,000, Idukki - 7500, Kannur - 26,500, Kasaragod - 5500, Kollam - 21,000, Kottayam - 24,000, Kozhikode - 33,000, Malappuram - 25,000, Palakkad - 25,500, Pathanamthitta - 19,000, Thiruvananthapuram - 50,500, Thrissur - 31,000 and Wayanad - 14,000.