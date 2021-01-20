Actress assault case: Court to take a call on revoking Dileep's bail on Thursday

Kochi: The Additional Special Sessions Court here will take a call on revoking the bail granted to leading Malayalam film actor Dileep in the 2017 actress abduction-and-assault case, on Thursday.

The court order is awaited on the prosecution plea to cancel the bail.

On Tuesday, the Court dismissed the bail pleas of Sunil Kumar ('Pulsar' Suni), Vijeesh and Manikandan, the three main accused in the case.

The Court found that the two accused – Vijeesh and Manikandan - had played a significant role in the abduction of the prominent young actress and helping Pulsar Suni, the first accused, rape the victim in a moving car. They had also recorded the crime on a mobile phone.

The three have been in custody for over four years now. Their pleas were rejected for the second time on Tuesday. With the trial resuming on Thursday and 116 more witnesses to be examined, it is likely the three will remain in custody for a while.

The trial is set to be complete by March 17, 2021.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the sensational case.