Will submit petition to PM Modi, says Jesna’s father

Pathanamthitta: The father of Jesna Maria James, a college student who went missing in 2018, will submit a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a comprehensive probe into the case.

"We have no information other than that she is alive. In this scenario, we are filing a complaint with the PM," the father said. A memorandum has been handed over to Mar Mathew Arackal to be submitted to the prime minister.

The police had recently indicated that they had found the reason behind the missing. Unofficial reports also surfaced that Jesna had gone to Tamil Nadu and was alive.

Though the police received some information on Jesna in March, 2019, they faced hurdles in carrying out further investigation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as more details were expected to be unravelled soon, SP K G Simon, who led the probe, retired from service.

An outfit, Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action, in Kochi had filed a habeas corpus plea in the Kerala High Court, seeking to trace Jesna. However, this was withdrawn due to technical glitches.

Jesna, a second-year B.Com student at the SD College in Kanjirappally, went missing on March 22, 2018. A native of Kollamula in Pathanamthitta district, Jesna had left home to visit a relative's house in Mundakayam. She reportedly went till Erumely in a bus but has not been seen since.