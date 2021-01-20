Kadakkavoor case: Evidence points to teen's abuse by mom

Kochi: Contrary to earlier speculation that a 37-year-old woman was being framed by her estranged husband in a rarely heard sexual abuse case, the ongoing probe has likely unearthed some evidence pointing to her gullibility in preying upon her teen son.

The government has told the Kerala High Court that it has obtained clear indications during investigations to prove that the Kadakkavoor native, who is the mother of four minor children, had indeed committed the obnoxious act.

The Kerala High Court is considering her bail application. She was recently arrested on charges of abusing her 13-year-old son.

Earlier it was suspected that the shocking sexual abuse case was likely cooked up by her husband to settle scores with her.

Senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy told the High Court that the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had moved the child to a hostel for 10 days and conducted expert counselling, which revealed that what he was saying was true. It was only after this that the case was referred to the police for the filing of an FIR, he said.

It was alleged that the child was being given a particular medicine by the accused. The medicine has been found. Information regarding this has been obtained from the mobile phone and other possessions of the accused, the government counsel said.

Subsequently, as per the directions of the High Court, the government produced the case diary.

The accused, meanwhile, stated that she has been heaped with a foul allegation and the case was a challenge to motherhood.

"This is a fabricated case. My husband had used my son to settle scores with me," her plea stated.

She has two other sons, aged 17 and 11, and a six-year-old daughter.

As reported earlier the woman's younger child has told the Manorama News that his father had coerced his brother to give a statement against the mother. The woman's parents have also alleged that she was framed for objecting to her husband's second marriage. The family further alleged that the man had got married again without divorcing her.

Though the couple had a love marriage, the woman has been living separately for the past three years owing to marital discord.

The husband then got married again, illegally, and also took three of the children with him. The case was filed and the woman arrested based on the statements of one of these children who lived with the woman.