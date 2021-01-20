Kerala Assembly Election most likely in April, final voters' list today

Thiruvananthapuram: Voters in Kerala are likely to elect a new legislative assembly a month earlier than it is speculated. The state election could be held most likely in April, a month earlier than it was held five years ago.

The Assembly election in Kerala is being slated to be held in April, the State's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena informed on Tuesday, though any decision or announcement by the Election Commission of India (EC) is awaited.



Meena said he has also conveyed his recommendations to the EC. However, the central election body is yet to give a nod on the matter.



A combination of factors had forced the elections to be held early this time, Meena said.



"As the CBSE board exams are planned in May and June, the schools may not be available to us. Most of our polling stations are in schools," Meena said.



The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) had earlier informed that the board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021.



Also, with the holy month of Ramzan beginning from April 15, it seems impractical to hold the elections late April, Meena added.



Unlike the local polls, Assembly election is likely to be held in just one phase. In 2016 the Assembly election was held on May 16.



In the upcoming polls, Kerala will be electing its 15th legislative assembly.

Final voters' list today



The final voters' list for the upcoming Assembly election will be published on Wednesday. According to a recent draft of the list, 2,63,08,087 voters are set to exercise their franchise in the state.



The State Election Commission had received 9.67 lakh applications for registration, change of address and correction of error. Out of this, 7.58 lakh applications are pending.



Nomination and application for corrections received from January 1, 2021, will be considered today. A new list will be prepared and published 10 days before the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

