6,815 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday; 7,364 recoveries

Kerala recorded 6,815 new COVID-19 cases and 7,364 recoveries on Wednesday. The new cases were detected after testing 61,532 in the last 24 hours.
With this, the test positivity rate rose to 11.08 in the state.
Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:
Ernakulam - 1031 (contact cases - 977)
Kozhikode - 770 (729)
Kottayam - 704 (670)
Pathanamthitta - 654 (586)
Kollam - 639 (626)
Malappuram - 537 (517)
Thrissur - 441 (430)
Alappuzha - 422 (413)
Thiruvananthapuram - 377 (251)
Idukki - 336 (322)
Wayanad - 322 (297)
Kannur - 281 (216)
Palakkad - 237 (126)
Kasaragod - 64 (59)
Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 375
Kollam - 2,303
Pathanamthitta - 1,041
Alappuzha - 264
Kottayam - 314
Idukki - 77
Ernakulam - 803
Thrissur - 442
Palakkad - 199
Malappuram - 540
Kozhikode - 510
Wayanad - 192
Kannur - 242
Kasaragod - 62