WED JAN 20, 2021 6:02 PM IST
6,815 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday; 7,364 recoveries

COVID-19 in Kerala
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 20, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala recorded 6,815 new COVID-19 cases and 7,364 recoveries on Wednesday. The new cases were detected after testing 61,532 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the test positivity rate rose to 11.08 in the state.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1031 (contact cases - 977)

Kozhikode - 770 (729)

Kottayam - 704 (670)

Pathanamthitta - 654 (586)

Kollam - 639 (626)

Malappuram - 537 (517)

Thrissur - 441 (430)

Alappuzha - 422 (413)

Thiruvananthapuram - 377 (251)

Idukki - 336 (322)

Wayanad - 322 (297)

Kannur - 281 (216)

Palakkad - 237 (126)

Kasaragod - 64 (59)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 375

Kollam - 2,303

Pathanamthitta - 1,041

Alappuzha - 264

Kottayam - 314

Idukki - 77

Ernakulam - 803

Thrissur - 442

Palakkad - 199

Malappuram - 540

Kozhikode - 510

Wayanad - 192

Kannur - 242

Kasaragod - 62

