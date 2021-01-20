Memorial for Praveen and family who died due to choking in Nepal

Pothencode: One year has gone by after the horrendous tragedy but the tears have not stopped rolling down the eyes of this elderly couple. They are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy that struck the family.

The couple can’t still believe that their dreams have come to a tragic end. Their helplessness is beyond words. The only reality for them is the memory of their son, daughter-in-law and three beautiful little kids. The couple has planned to construct another house to cherish the memory of their dear ones.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will lay the foundation stone of the new building near the family's ancestral house in Chenkottukonam. This is the place where the memories of Praveen Krishnan Nair , 39, his wife Saranya Sasi, 34, daughters Sree Bhadra Praveen. 9, Archa Praveen,7, and son Abhinav,4 are still alive.

The five member family died of choking at a private resort at Daman in Makwanpur district of Nepal, a year ago. The first anniversary of the shocking incident falls on January 21,2020.

Praveeen's sister Praseeda and her husband Rajesh are helping the elderly couple Krishnan Nair and Prasanna Kumari to accomplish their wish of constructing a memorial for their loved ones.

The family was part of a 15 member group of friends and their family members which had gone on a trip to Nepal. The tragedy took place in Everest Panorama resort. Due to extreme cold in the area, the families had used heaters in the room to keep themselves warm. Poisonous gas is suspected to have emanated from the heaters resulting in their tragic death.

A high tech library and office of Ayyancoil Residents Association will function in one of the floors of the memorial building. The family members and local people are also in the process of forming a trust to implement the project. There are plans to hold monthly medical camps and also formulate plans to help the needy.

Praveen had helped a lot of people publicly and privately. "We want to fulfill his wishes. That is why we are trying setup this memorial near his resting place," said his father Krishnakumar.

During that fatal trip, members of another family also perished. Ranjith Kumr, 39 who belonged to Kozhikode and was working at the Technopark, his wife Indu Lakshmi Peethambaran, 34, and son Vaishnav Ranjith, 2, had died in the mishap. The other members who accompanied in the trip, people's representatives and local residents will take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony.

No further investigation

The relatives of the victims alleged that the Nepal police had derailed the probe into the incident in which eight people lost their lives.

According to information received from Nepal, the Indian government has to place a demand if further investigation is to be carried out into the incident. The police have prepared documents which are favourable to the resort owners.

According to preliminary information, the tourists were found in an unconscious state in the room and they died on the way to hospital. The relatives alleged that the Nepal police and authorities were not even revealing the name of the resort owner.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written a letter to the external affairs minister twice demanding a detailed probe into the incident. The relatives had also met union minister of state V Muraleedharan and Shashi Tharoor MP personally. Despite seeking their help, nothing has happened in the case so far.