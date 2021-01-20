Mollywood's grandpa Unnikrishnan Namboothiri dies at 98

Kannur: South-Indian film actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, known for his performance in Deshadanam and Kalyanaraman, passed away in Kannur on Wednesday. He was 98.

He was the father-in-law of renowned lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri.

Unnikrishnan had contracted pneumonia few weeks ago and was hospitalized. He was discharged after recovering. However, he was hospitalized again with fever two days later and then tested positive for coronavirus infection. He was later shifted to the ICU as his health deteriorated. Later, he recovered from the infection and had tested negative for COVID-19.

Condoling his death, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Unnikrishnan's love for acting and confidence despite his age made him a unique personality in the film industry. Unnikrishnan, who was a supporter of the Left politics, had maintained a close relationship with the CPM. Pinarayi termed his death as huge loss for the film field as well as on a personal level.

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri was born in the Korom Pullery Vadyar Illam family in Kannur's Payyanur on October 19, 1923.

He made his debut in the national award winning movie Desadanam in 1996.

He is noted for his roles in the movies Kaikudunna Nilavu (1998), Kaliyattam (1997), Kalyanaraman (2002), Sadanandante Samayam (2003), Rappakal (2005), Loudspeaker (2009) and Pokkiri Raja (2010).

He had also shared screen with superstar Rajnikanth in Chandramukhi (2005), Kamal Haasan in Pammal K. Sambandam (2002) and Ajith Kumar in Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000).

Unnikrishnan's wife Leela Antharjanam had died in 2009. The couple has 2 sons and 2 daughters. His son P V Kunhikrishnan is a judge of the Kerala High Court. Music director Deepankuran is Unnikrishnan's grandson.