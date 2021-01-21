COVID-19: 6,334 new positive cases in Kerala on Thursday, 6,229 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,334 new coronavirus positive cases after 61,279 tests on Thursday. The state also registered 6,229 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

While nationally the number of infections are reducing every day, one in every three new COVID-19 cases are being recorded from Kerala. The test positivity rate in Kerala now stands at 10.34.

Among those who returned from UK, so far 66 people have tested positive for coronavirus and nine of them had the new strain of the virus. More test results are awaited from National Institute of Virology, Pune.

With 21 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,545.

Of the new cases, 5,658 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 517 among them is unknown.

As many as 93 infected persons came from outside the state.

The state has reported 8,70,529 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 7,96,986 persons recovered. The remaining 69,771 patients are undergoing treatment.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 771 (contact cases – 730)

Malappuram - 657 (604)

Kottayam - 647 (587)

Kollam - 628 (625)

Kozhikode - 579 (559)

Pathanamthitta - 534 (473)

Thiruvananthapuram - 468 (312)

Thrissur - 468 (458)

Alappuzha - 415 (404)

Idukki - 302 (284)

Kannur - 299 (226)

Palakkad - 241 (89)

Wayanad - 238 (232)

Kasaragod - 87 (75)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kollam – 1023

Pathanamthitta – 798

Ernakulam – 713

Kottayam – 697

Malappuram – 572

Kozhikode – 525

Thrissur – 402

Alappuzha – 398

Thiruvananthapuram – 333

Wayanad – 235

Kannur – 220

Idukki – 129

Palakkad – 123

Kasaragod – 61

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,09,828 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,98,107 are under home or institutional quarantine and 11,721 are in hospitals.

1,482 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 90,90,900 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Thursday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 664 in the state.