2.67 crore voters in Kerala, nearly 3L first timers in the upcoming Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 2.67 crore voters, including nearly three lakh first time voters, will be exercising their franchise during the assembly polls in Kerala, likely to be held in April this year.

As the new COVID-19 protocol suggests that a polling booth should not have more than 1,000 voters, there will be 15,730 additional polling booths taking the total number to 40,771.

Releasing the final list of voters, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena, said there are 2,67,31,509 voters in the state, including 2.99 lakh voters in the 18-19 age group who would be participating in the election process.

The maximum number of young voters are in Kozhikode district, Meena told reporters here.

Till December 31, ten lakh people had filed applications to add their names in the electoral rolls.

"We got around 10 lakh applications from voters seeking addition of their names in the voters list. We have not closed the online process of accepting applications and people can enrol their names till 10 days before the withdrawal of nominations," he said.

At least1.56 lakh names of people who had passed away or have shifted, have been deleted from the list during the revision.

Of the total number of voters, 1,37,79,263 are women.

There are 221 transgenders in the list.

Malappuram accounts for the maximum number of voters - 32,14,943, including 16,7000 women voters. The least number is in Wayanad - 6,7068.

While there are 90,709 NRI voters, as many as 6.21 lakh voters are over 80, he said.