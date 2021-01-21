Seven wards in Kerala go to polls today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 21, 2021 07:09 AM IST

Seven local body wards in Kerala will go to polls on Thursday.

The elections here were put off following the deaths of the candidates.

The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Friday.

The wards are:

Kollam: Parambimukku and Chola wards in Panmana grama panchayat.

Alappuzha: PHC ward in Chettikulangara grama panchayat

Ernakulam: Municipal ward in Kalamassery municipality

Thrissur: Pullazhi ward in Thrissur Corporation

Kozhikode: Thathoorpoyyil in Mavoor grama panchayat

Kannur: Thillankeri division in Kannur grama panchayat

