Seven wards in Kerala go to polls today

Seven local body wards in Kerala will go to polls on Thursday.
The elections here were put off following the deaths of the candidates.
The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Friday.
The wards are:
Kollam: Parambimukku and Chola wards in Panmana grama panchayat.
Alappuzha: PHC ward in Chettikulangara grama panchayat
Ernakulam: Municipal ward in Kalamassery municipality
Thrissur: Pullazhi ward in Thrissur Corporation
Kozhikode: Thathoorpoyyil in Mavoor grama panchayat
Kannur: Thillankeri division in Kannur grama panchayat