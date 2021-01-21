Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
THU JAN 21, 2021 7:13 AM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Seven wards in Kerala go to polls today

Representational Image
Representational Image
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 21, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Seven local body wards in Kerala will go to polls on Thursday.

The elections here were put off following the deaths of the candidates.

The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Friday.

The wards are:

Kollam: Parambimukku and Chola wards in Panmana grama panchayat.

Alappuzha: PHC ward in Chettikulangara grama panchayat

Ernakulam: Municipal ward in Kalamassery municipality

Thrissur: Pullazhi ward in Thrissur Corporation

Kozhikode: Thathoorpoyyil in Mavoor grama panchayat

Kannur: Thillankeri division in Kannur grama panchayat

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.