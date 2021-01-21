Patent for milking machine that won prize in 'Yuva Mastermind'

Kottayam: A pedal-operated milking machine, that won the first prize in the general category of the Manorama-IBS 'Yuva Mastermind' in 2019, has received a patent.

Associate professor Dr John Abraham of the Veterinary University in Wayanad, assistant professor Dr D Dhalin of the Vellayani Agriculture College and adjunct professor Dr Jippu Jacob of the Amal Jyothi Engineering College at Kanjirappally have received the patent.

The term for the patent is till 2033.

The project was mainly developed at the Veterinary University in Wayanad.

The decreasing number of people skilled in milking cows led to the idea for the project. Operated purely by pedalling, this machine does not have the price or the expenses of electric machines.