Crime Branch to probe into Shafeeq's death in custody

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the probe into the death of a remand prisoner, T H Shafeeq who died while undergoing treatment, would be handed over to the Crime Branch. The CM said this in reply to the submission by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan in the Assembly.

A native of Vattakapara in Kanjirappally, 36-year-old Shafeeq was in judicial custody at the Borstal School in Kakkanad. He was admitted to the hospital with a head injury and died last week.

As per the statements of the doctor, who conducted the autopsy, Shafeeq had suffered an injury on the back of his head. This injury could have been caused after falling down on a strong surface or after his head hit some object. Bleeding in the brain due to this injury is said to be the cause of death. Currently, the Infopark police station SHO is leading the probe into the case.

The Chief Minister said that the government would consider a CBI probe if it was a case of custody death.

Thiruvanchoor also demanded that the recommendations of a Commission constituted to study custody deaths should be implemented. The CM then replied that the government was looking into the matter and suitable action would be taken.

Shafeeq's arrest was recorded on January 11 after he was identified by witnesses, including the complainant Savithri. Before that Shafeeq underwent medical checks at the preliminary health centre at Poothotta. It was noted that Shafeeq had suffered from epilepsy and had not been taking any medicines for three months. Also, there were no hurdles in taking Shafeeq in custody, as per the medical OP records.

Shafeeq fell down in the cell of the Borstal School after he had an epileptic seizure on January 12. He was first taken to the Ernakulam general hospital and then to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He died around 3.10 pm on January 13, while under treatment. The report was submitted to the Human Rights Commission and the court. And the Fort Kochi sub-divisional magistrate carried out the inquest, the CM informed the Assembly.

What happened to Shafeeq?



Kanjirappally: The family members have welcomed the CM's response that a CBI probe can be held into Shafeeq's death.



His wife Sareena said that she had faith in the CBI probe and that she wanted to know what happened to Shafeeq. Sareena further said that the family did not get help from anyone.

His relatives also said that they wanted a CBI probe. The family said that they did not believe the police claim that Shafeeq died due to illness. His relatives alleged that there were injuries on Shafeeq's face and head, and these were proof of assault.

The family was informed on January 13 that Shafeeq had died at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.