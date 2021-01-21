Kerala House debates Oppn resolution seeking Speaker Sreeramakrishnan's removal

Thiruvananthapuram: The proceedings in the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday stand out as the Speaker of the House himself is the subject of a debate. The House has taken up an Opposition resolution demanding the removal of P Sreeramakrishnan as Speaker over his alleged links to a few accused in the smuggling of gold and foreign currency.

According to rules when such a resolution is taken up for discussion, the Speaker has to vacate his chair and sit with others members in the hall below. This is the only occasion when the Speaker loses his stature.

Ahead of the discussion on the resolution, Sreeramakrishnan vacated the Speaker's Chair and sat on the Deputy Speaker's Chair. The latter, V Sasi, meanwhile officiated the proceedings from the Speaker's Chair.

Sreeramakrishnan, an MLA representing the Ponnani constituency, has been cornered over his friendship with Swapna Suresh who has been arrested for alleged gold smuggling. Speculation on his interrogation by the Customs Department in the smuggling case are rife.

Based on the statement given by Swapna in the court, the Customs is all set to question the Speaker after the assembly session. It will not be easy for the ruling Left Democratic Front to face such an adverse situation. The CPM politburo has a history of even protesting against former Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi for being a representative of 'communal' party like Shiv Sena.

Sreeramakrishnan is apparently not perturbed over the developments as he claimed the full backing of his party and even family members.

"The family is 100% with me. They know me well. The same is true of the party. There has never been a difficulty at that level," he had claimed the other day.

Putting up a brave face, Sreeramakrishnan also played down the resolution a day earlier when asked if he saw the resolution as a humiliation.

"I have received two awards for being the Best Speaker. Those who have given the notice to have me removed should read the letter of commendation given by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu with the awards. I only want to remind what Socrates said: “Great thinkers talk about ideas, ordinary people talk about events, and lowly people will keep talking about individuals.” Let them bring the resolution. I do not know what to say. I will tell the assembly what I have told you," Sreeramakrishnan remarked.

Since the Speaker is not part of the government, the CPM and party leaders have refrained from coming out with statements in favour or against him or replied to the allegations faced by him. They have not challenged the opposition resolution as well.

The third Speaker

Thursday's development is not unprecedented. With only Vakkom Purushottaman and A C Jose, both Congress MLAs, having faced situations in the past, Sreeramakrishan also happens to be the first speaker from the Left in the country to face the no-confidence resolution of the opposition. The CPM circles, however, are interpreting the resolution as part of the ongoing political move of central agencies against the LDF government in Kerala.

In a similar situation in the Assembly in the past, the then opposition leader V S Achuthanandan had launched a no-holds barred attack on the then Speaker Vakkom Purushottaman, raising serious allegations against him. "Vakkom is trying to become a minister. He is trying to see if he can make some fast money by doing so." But several years down the line, the opposition is accusing Speaker Sreeramakrishnan of financial misconduct.

When asked whether such a situation was an insult, Vakkom Purushotthaman, who experienced similar circumstances earlier, said: "The allegations against me at that time were that I was playing group politics and I was not impartial. The resolution was brought against me with the intention of using the House to target the government. Since the issues raised were not of serious nature, I didn’t feel any problem in facing that situation. But here the situation seems to be different," said the 94-year-old who still keenly observes the political developments.

Speaker's latest actions rile Oppn

Sreeramakrishan's ties with the opposition became frigid over a while.

The duty vested with the Speaker is to run the business of the government and protect the rights of the opposition. However, the opposition has termed Sreeramakrishnan as a Speaker who is very loyal to his party, CPM, and the chief minister. One of the latest steps taken by him was the withdrawal of TV cameras from the assembly during the Question Hour, citing Covid restrictions. He didn’t even discuss the matter related to the media even with the opposition parties. Only the footage of the Public Relations Department is now being made available to the news channels.

The camera installed by the government department does not capture the images of the Speaker's chair or other protests taking place in the House. Unlike on previous occasions, the news channels were not allowed inside the Assembly during the recent Governor's address and budget presentation. Had the previous UDF government resorted to similar ban on news channels, the violent incidents that happened inside the house to protest against KM Mani's budget presentation would have never come out in the public domain.

It goes without saying that Sreeramakrishnan is facing the biggest crisis in his political life so far. As far as the CPM is concerned, he is a leader who has influence, goodwill and acceptance beyond the party. So there is an apprehension in party circles whether it will have to face an ordeal in his name ahead of the assembly polls?

The real issue before the Speaker though is to what extent the chief minister and the CPM will back him. The debate being held on the resolution today is likely to throw up some indications in this regard.

Since the reply to the debate on the resolution has to be given by the Speaker, it is left to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan whether he wants to intervene and defend Sreeramakrishnan.

BJP's lone MLA O Rajagopal too has backed the resolution for Speaker’s removal.