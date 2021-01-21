Salary, pension hike order soon, says FM Thomas Isaac

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac stated that the state government would soon issue orders to implement the hike in salaries and retirement benefits of government employees as well as social security and welfare pensions already announced.

The government is keen to execute the promised benefits so that the restrictions under the Model Code of Conduct don't come in the way with the expected announcement on the Legislative Assembly Election by the Election Commission of India.

The salary and pension increases have to come into effect from April. As the state election could be held most likely in April, an announcement of the poll schedule could be expected not later than early March.

The revised UGC pay scales for college teachers, which could not be implemented so far following a few queries raised by the Accountant General, will be disbursed from February 1. The salary dues will be merged with the Provident Fund (PF). The amount can be withdrawn from PF account in 2023-24 and 2024-25, Isaac said while replying to budget discussions in the assembly on Wednesday.

12 per cent raise proposed

The interim report of the 14th Pay Commission will be submitted to the state government next week. The commission has likely recommended an increase of 10 to 12 per cent in the pay scales of government employees.

The formula for arriving at the increased salary would be changed. Last time a weightage of 0.5 per cent was fixed for a year completed by an employee. This figure could go down.

Other hikes

* Monthly pension of Anganwadi workers will be raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

* Government pre-primary school teachers appointed after 2012 (numbering 2267), nursemaids (ayahs) (1907) would be given Rs 1,000 each.

* The pension for cancer patients and HIV patients, who are outside social security pensions, would be increased. The pension received under the treatment assistance, caretaker assistance schemes will be considered, before taking a decision.

* Monthly salary of acharyas will be revised.

* Rs 10 crore will be set aside for allied fish workers welfare scheme.

* Rs 20 crore for Khadi sector. The first installment from the Khadi welfare fund contribution will be given this month.

* Local journalists will be included in the cultural welfare fund.