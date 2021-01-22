COVID-19: 6,753 new positive cases in Kerala on Friday, tally crosses 8.77L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,753 new coronavirus positive cases after 58,057 tests on Friday. The state also registered 6,108 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

With 17 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,564.

The state has reported 8,77,282 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 8,03,094 persons recovered. The remaining 70,395 patients are undergoing treatment. The test positivity rate stands at 11.63.

Of the new cases, 6,109 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 510 among them is unknown.

As many as 72 infected persons came from outside the state.

Virus strain from UK

A person who returned from the UK has been confirmed to have a genetically modified virus. The genetic variant of the virus was confirmed on a 34-year-old Kannur native. With this, the genetically modified virus was detected in a total of 10 people in Kerala.

In the last 24 hours, two more people from the UK tested positive for coronavirus. So far, 68 people who recently returned from UK have tested positive. Of these, 41 have recovered.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1018 (contact cases – 952)

Kozhikode - 740 (704)

Pathanamthitta - 624 (564)

Malappuram - 582 (568)

Kottayam - 581 (542)

Kollam - 573 (566)

Thrissur - 547 (535)

Thiruvananthapuram - 515 (359)

Alappuzha - 409 (398)

Kannur - 312 (228)

Palakkad - 284 (160)

Wayanad - 255 (236)

Idukki - 246 (233)

Kasaragod - 67 (64)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Ernakulam – 1005

Kottayam – 900

Kozhikode – 611

Malappuram – 602

Pathanamthitta – 595

Thrissur – 463

Idukki – 452

Alappuzha – 387

Kollam – 290

Thiruvananthapuram – 272

Kannur – 166

Wayanad – 163

Palakkad – 141

Kasaragod – 61

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,11,277 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,99,404 are under home or institutional quarantine and 11,873 are in hospitals.

1,544 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

So far, 91,48,957 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Friday, four more regions have been converted into hotspots and three have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 407 in the state.