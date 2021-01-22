Malayalam
Kerala Assembly reprimands MLA George for derogatory remarks against nun

Our Correspondent
Published: January 22, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Friday reprimanded Poonjar MLA P C George for making derogatory remarks against a nun, who was subjected to rape.

The privilege and the ethics committee of the Kerala Assembly had on Thursday heard a breach of privilege notice based on a complaint against George, filed by Women's Commission chairperson, M C Josephine.

George, said he accepted the action of the Assembly reprimanding him but maintained that he did not make any comments against the nun.

"The nun was suspended from the church. Someone who has been suspended by the church cannot be considered as a nun," George said in the Assembly.

However, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said any derogatory comment against any woman is inappropriate.

"Be it a nun or not, the committee has reported that any such comment against any woman was inappropriate," the Speaker said.

The complaint against George alleged that the MLA made derogatory comments against the nun, who was a victim of rape.

