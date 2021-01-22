Son arrested days after 80-year-old man dies of prolonged neglect

Mundakayam: The police here have arrested a 40-year-old man, Reji, over the death of his 80-year-old father following prolonged lack of care.



A case has been slapped against Reji, as per IPC 304 (causing the death of any person through a negligent act) and Senior Citizen Protection Act, said Kanjirappally DySP J Santhosh Kumar.



He was absconding for two days until he was nabbed on Thursday evening.



The Social Justice Department has submitted a report stating that the octogenarian had died owing to neglect by his children.



Podiyan and his wife Amminni, 76, lived with their younger son Reji at their Vandanpathal house in Kottayam district.



Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) had found the couple in a frail state on Tuesday morning. Though both of them were shifted to the hospital, Podiyan's life could not be saved.



Amminni continues to be under treatment at the psychiatry department of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The doctors said that there was improvement in Amminni's condition. As she has a few other health issues, she has been referred for treatment at the Department of Neurology as well.