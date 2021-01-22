20 injured as bus ploughs into shop after striking scooter on MC Road

Changanacherry: At least 20 people were injured as a KSRTC bus rammed a shop after colliding with a scooter near this town in Kottayam district.

The condition of two people are reportedly serious.

Eighteen people are undergoing treatment at the Changanacherry Taluk Hospital and two who were seriously injured have been admitted to a private medical college hospital nearby.

The accident happened on MC Road at Perumthuruthy, between Changanacherry and Thiruvalla towns.

The video of the accident shows the bus veering of its path after hitting a scooter. Images also show the front portion of the bus has been completely wrecked.

(To be updated)