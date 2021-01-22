Two girls, aged 7 and 5, drown in pond at Edavanna

Edavanna: Two girls, aged 7 and 5, drowned in a pond here in Malappuram district as they were out playing on Thursday evening.

The heart-rending incident happened at about 6:30pm. The deceased were friends and neighbours. They drowned in a derelict, old pond beside a paddy field near their homes in the Pandiyadu locality, near Manjeri town.

The oldest among the dead was Bhagyashree, daughter of Narayanan of Kannachanthody. Her friend Aradhya was the daughter of Jijesh of Kalarickal House.

The tragedy came to light as their families went out searching for the duo as they didn't turn up late in the evening. The search party spotted the footwear of the girls near the pond and eventually traced them in it.

The girls were initially rushed to a local hospital as soon as they were brought out of the pond. It is not known whether they were alive as they were extricated.

Bhagyashree was later taken to the Malappuram Medical College Hospital, while Aradhya was rushed to a private hospital in Mancheri.

Both were confirmed dead at the hospitals.