Young woman dies of burn injuries after kitchen fire while alone

Kottayam: A 19-year-old woman, who suffered burn injuries on Thursday under mysterious circumstances, has died.

The deceased Jeena Jose (Ammu), a resident of Kalathipady in Kottayam, was the daughter of Kochuparambil Jose and (late) Jayamol.

The accident happened around 11.30 am on Thursday. Ammu was alone at the house during this time. Her father Jose, a hotel employee, had gone for work. About 30 minutes after her brother Jithin and his wife left the house, Ammu sustained the burn injuries.

After noticing the blaze, the local people immediately informed the ward member. The fire force personnel, who were also called in, doused the fire.

Ammu, who suffered severe burns, was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. However, she died by 9 pm.

After carrying out the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the accident could have been caused as the fire spread from the stove.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Medical College Hospital. After the COVID-19 test and post-mortem, the mortal remains would be handed over to the family.

She was an endoscopy student at an institution at Thellakom.