Kerala polls | Oommen Chandy panel's first meet assigns Shashi Tharoor to consult people for manifesto

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala with a manifesto that reflects the people's aspirations, senior Congress leaders said in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal met mediapersons after the first meeting of the party's election management and strategy committee headed by Chandy.

Eight of the 10 members attended the meeting. Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran stayed away due to health issues while K Muraleedharan MP could not attend the meeting as he is in his constituency.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, another member of the committee, has been entrusted to consult people of various sections as part of collecting inputs for the manifesto. He will meet people in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Palakkad, Chandy said.