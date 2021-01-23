6,960 new COVID cases in Kerala after 61K tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 6,960 new COVID cases and 5,283 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the total number of active COVID cases in the state surged to 72,048.



So far, 8,08,377 have been cured of the virus.

Local transmissions

Of the new cases, 6,339 had contracted the virus through contact while 73 came from outside the state.



Forty-nine are healthcare workers.



Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 1,083, 814 and 702 cases respectively.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 61,066 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) is an alarming 11.40.



So far, 92,10,023 samples have been sent for testing.



There are 2,11,824 people under observation across the state. Of them, 1,99,889 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,935 are in hospitals.

23 COVID deaths

Twenty-three COVID deaths were also confirmed in the state.



With this, COVID death toll rose to 3,587.



Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.



Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's COVID cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 522



Pathanamthitta - 557

Kollam - 684

Idukki - 256

Kottayam - 702

Alappuzha - 474

Ernakulam - 1083

Thrissur - 401,

Palakkad - 234

Malappuram - 535

Kozhikode - 814

Kannur - 321

Wayanad - 290

Kasaragod - 87

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 428

Pathanamthitta - 328

Kollam - 195

Idukki - 328

Kottayam - 403

Alappuzha - 390

Ernakulam - 1038

Thrissur - 412

Palakkad - 178

Malappuram - 575

Kozhikode - 534

Kannur - 226

Wayanad - 142

Kasaragod - 106