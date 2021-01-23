6,960 new COVID cases in Kerala after 61K tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 6,960 new COVID cases and 5,283 recoveries on Saturday.
With this, the total number of active COVID cases in the state surged to 72,048.
So far, 8,08,377 have been cured of the virus.
Local transmissions
Of the new cases, 6,339 had contracted the virus through contact while 73 came from outside the state.
Forty-nine are healthcare workers.
Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 1,083, 814 and 702 cases respectively.
Testing and quarantine
A total of 61,066 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) is an alarming 11.40.
So far, 92,10,023 samples have been sent for testing.
There are 2,11,824 people under observation across the state. Of them, 1,99,889 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,935 are in hospitals.
23 COVID deaths
Twenty-three COVID deaths were also confirmed in the state.
With this, COVID death toll rose to 3,587.
Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.
Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's COVID cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 522
Pathanamthitta - 557
Kollam - 684
Idukki - 256
Kottayam - 702
Alappuzha - 474
Ernakulam - 1083
Thrissur - 401,
Palakkad - 234
Malappuram - 535
Kozhikode - 814
Kannur - 321
Wayanad - 290
Kasaragod - 87
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 428
Pathanamthitta - 328
Kollam - 195
Idukki - 328
Kottayam - 403
Alappuzha - 390
Ernakulam - 1038
Thrissur - 412
Palakkad - 178
Malappuram - 575
Kozhikode - 534
Kannur - 226
Wayanad - 142
Kasaragod - 106