SAT JAN 23, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Taste of the wild! 5 arrested for trapping leopard, gang even made a curry of it

Our Correspondent
Published: January 23, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Topic | Idukki

Adimali: A five-member gang has been arrested for capturing and killing a leopard in Idukki district. The incident happened last Wednesday.

The gang allegedly set up a trap at the farmland of Vinod, the first accused, and caught the six-year-old male leopard. They killed the wild animal and each took a share of its meat.

Based on a tip-off, the forest personnel carried out checks, and found the leopard's skin and leopard meat curry from Vinod's house.

In the subsequent investigation, the other four accused were also arrested.

Ten kilograms of meat were recovered from the accused.

The trap was made using iron cables.

The arrested are Mankulam native Vinod, 45; V P Kuriakose, 74; C S Binu, 50; Sali Kunjappan, 54; and Vincent, 50. Range officer V B Udayasooryan, forest officers Ajay Ghosh, Dileep Khan, Joemon, Akhil and Albin arrested the culprits.

The accused were presented at the Devikulam court and remanded.

