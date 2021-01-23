Kerala women's panel chief Josephine rages at complainant's relative

Kottayam: Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson M C Josephine has been accused of speaking rudely to the relative of a very old lady whose house was attacked by miscreants. She was apparently angry after the latter's relative, a resident of Nedumkunnam in Kottayam district, had called her to enquire about the status of their complaint.

The complaint was initially filed with the State Women’s Commission over the attack on the house of 89-year-old Lakshmikutty Amma at Kottangal in Pathanamthitta district about a year ago.

Lakshmikutty had sustained injuries to her ribs in the attack and is currently bed ridden.

Ullas, her relative, said that since the police had not taken their complaint seriously, they gave a petition to the chief minister and state women’s commission. Lakshmikutty Amma received a notice from the State Women’s Commission to appear before a sitting in Adoor the other day.

Ullas said that he called up the women’s commission chairperson to inform her that Lakshmikutty Amma who was bedridden, is not in a position to travel to Adoor for the appearing in the sitting.

Responding to his call, Josephine told Ullas that if the petitioner could not appear in person for the sitting then why was the complaint filed in the first place.

"Who asked the oldie to file a complaint," Josephine allegedly said while mocking the complainant. She advised him that if they do not get justice from the police, seek the help of social and political workers in their area and involve them in the matter. Moreover, she directed that if a person cannot appear in person then the complaint should not be filed, Ullas said.

Meanwhile, Josephine said that the relative of the elderly women had misinterpreted her telephonic conversation. She suspected that the intervention in the case was politically motivated.

Josephine reiterated that it was not proper to get an 89-year-old woman to file a complaint.