Husband must have threatened my son to accuse me, says woman in Kadakkavoor POCSO case

Thiruvananthapuram: The allegation that she had sexually assaulted her son was fabricated and she was trapped, the woman accused in the Kadakkavoor POCSO case told a news conference at Thiruvananthapuram.

The woman, who was released from jail on Saturday, said that the truth should come out for the sake of all mothers.

The police said nothing bad, she said. She does not know if there was any subversion in the case, she said, adding she does not want to talk about it now

Everyone in the prison behaved well with her and they wanted the truth to come out, she said. She said she believed that the truth will come out and justice will prevail.

The woman said she was taken by the police on the pretext that they wanted to take her statement at her place of work. When she got there, she was told that she was being remanded in custody on the basis of her son’s complaint, she said.

The woman said her husband had wanted custody of their son. When she refused, he had threatened that he would take the child away at all cost.

She said her husband used to beat children. She suspected that her husband's second wife was also involved in the conspiracy. He may have threatened her son to speak against her.

She said she doesn’t know anything about the pills that the police claim she had given to her son. The son had allergies and she was giving him medicines for that on doctor’s advice, she said.

The son who lodged the complaint may also be suffering from mental distress now. She said she had given the case to her children back. She wanted them back, she said. The woman said she was not in a mental state to talk more about the case and the allegation.

As per the complaint of the 13-year-old boy, the Kadakkavoor police had filed a case against the woman on December 18.

The woman was arrested on December 22 and had been lodged at the Attakulangara jail until January 22, when the Kerala High Court granted her bail.

The woman has three sons, aged 17, 13 and 11, and a six-year-old daughter. The 11-year-old son had earlier revealed that the father used to beat and threaten him, and had asked him to give a similar statement. Though the woman is not legally separated from her husband, she has been living separately due to alleged domestic abuse.