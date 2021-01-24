Your daily peg will cost a lot more from February | Check out the new price list

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of liquor will be increased by seven per cent soon, making a bottle of liquor costlier by Rs 10 to Rs 90.

The new price will come into effect from February 1. Liquor makers had demanded an 11.6% increase as the price of spirit has shot up.

An increase of Rs 40 per bottle will result in an additional revenue of Rs 35 for the government, Rs 4 for liquor distribution companies and Re 1 for the beverage corporation. Officials say the prices are likely to fall by August in view of the government’s decision to stop charging the COVID cess. This is the first increase in liquor prices since November 2017.

A bottle bought from a foreign liquor manufacturer for Rs 100 is sold to retail customers for Rs 1,170 due to tax and other expenses. Of this, Rs 100 goes to the breweries and Rs 1,049 to the government. When the price is increased by seven per cent, the retail price of liquor that costs Rs 100 while purchasing from the manufacturer, will shoot up to Rs 1,252.

The revised price of a bottle of alcohol is as follows:

Jawan rum (1,000 ml) - Current price Rs 560, revised price Rs 590; a price increase of Rs 30

Old Port Rum (1,000 ml) - Current price Rs 660, revised price Rs 710; an increase of Rs 50.

Smirnoff vodka (1,000 ml) - current price Rs 1,730, revised price Rs 1,800; an increase of Rs 70

Old Monk Legend (1,000 ml) - Current price Rs 2,020, revised price Rs 2,110; an increase of Rs 90

McDowell Brandy (1,000 ml) - Current price Rs 770, revised price Rs 820; an increase of Rs 50

Honeybee Brandy (1,000 ml) - Current price Rs 770, revised price Rs 840; an increase of Rs 70

Mansion House brandy (1,000 ml) - Current price Rs 950, revised price Rs 1,020; an increase of Rs 70

McDowell Celebration Luxury Rum (1,000ml) - Current price Rs 710, revised price Rs 760; an increase of Rs 50

White Mischief Brandy (1,000 ml) - Current price Rs 770, revised price Rs 840; an increase of Rs 70

8PM Brandy (1,000ml) - Current price Rs 690, revised price Rs 740; an increase of Rs 50

Royal Arms Brandy (1,000 ml) - Current price Rs 890, revised price Rs 950; an increase of Rs 60

Old Admiral Brandy (1,000 ml) - Current price Rs 590, revised price Rs 640; an increase of Rs 50

Malabar House Brandy (500 ml) - Current price Rs 390, revised price Rs 400; an increase of Rs 10

Bijoy's Brandy (500 ml) - Current price Rs 390, revised price Rs 410; an increase of Rs 20

Daddy Wilson rum (500 ml) - Current price Rs 400, revised price Rs 430, an increase of Rs 30