6,036 new COVID-19 cases, 5,173 recoveries in Kerala on Sunday

Kerala recorded 6,036 new COVID-19 cases and 5,173 recoveries on Sunday. The new infections were detected after testing 48,378 samples in the past 24 hours.

With this, the test positivity rate is at 12.48 in the state.

Of the new cases, 5,451 had contracted the virus through contact while 74 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 469 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 72,891.

The state has reported 8,90,278 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 8,13,550 made recovery.

Twenty COVID deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rises to 3,607.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Forty-two healthworkers too contracted the virus on the day - 14 in Kannur, 7 in Thiruvananthapuram, 6 in Kozhikode, 3 each in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad, 2 in Wayanad 1 each in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, and Kasaragod.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 399 (271)

Pathanamthitta - 458 (408)

Kollam - 543 (537)

Idukki - 320 (303)

Kottayam - 622 (557)

Alappuzha - 284 (278 )

Ernakulam - 822 (762)

Thrissur - 436 (423)

Palakkad - 208 (101)

Malappuram - 403 (390 )

Kozhikode - 763 (731)

Kannur - 362 (286)

Wayanad - 292 (283)

Kasaragod - 124 (121)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 345

Pathanamthitta - 224

Kollam - 138

Idukki - 325

Kottayam - 320

Alappuzha - 395

Ernakulam - 1045

Thrissur - 383

Palakkad - 268

Malappuram - 570

Kozhikode - 593

Kannur - 340

Wayanad - 177

Kasaragod - 50

Testing and Quarantine

Till Sunday, 92,58,401 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,14,289 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,02,063 are under home or institutional quarantine while 12,226 are in hospital. A total of 1,453 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

Five regions have been designated as hotspots while five were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 407 in the state now. The newly added hotspots are Vellathuval (Containment Ward 4) in Idukki District, Perumattam (Sub Ward 8) in Pathanamthitta District, Munroe Island (6, 7, 9, 10) in Kollam District, Palakkad Municipality (9, 26, 38) and Malampuzha (6) in Palakkad district.