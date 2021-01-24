Malayalam
SUN JAN 24, 2021
Solar sex scandal: Kerala hands over complaints against prominent Congress leaders to CBI

CBI
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 24, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Assembly election round the corner, the Left Democratic Front government has decided to hand over complaints into the 2013 sexual assault case - popularly known as Solar sex scandal in Kerala - to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The government said six complaints will be handed over to CBI. The decision was taken based on the request of the complainant.

The complainant, a former solar entrepreneur, had levelled rape charges against Congress leaders Oommen Chandy, K C Venugopal, Adoor Prakash, A P Anilkumar and Hibi Eden and former Congress leader AP Abdullakkutty, who joined BJP recently.

Congress criticised the government’s decision and termed it as politically motivated. “The government sat on the case for close to five years, and decided to hand it over to CBI on the eve of the Assembly election,” Ommen Chandy said.

“This shows a secret tie-up between CPM and BJP,” he said.

Solar scam had rocked Kerala politics when the UDF government, headed by Oommen Chandy, was in power.   

