Wild elephant tramples woman tourist to death in Wayanad resort

A tourist was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Rain Forest Resort at Elambileri in Meppadi.

Shahana Satthar, 26, of Kannur who was staying in a tent died in the elephant attack. The incident took place at 8 pm on Saturday. The victim was the head of the Department of Psychology at Daru-nujum College of Arts and Science, at Perambra in Kozhikode.

She was the daughter of late Satthar and Ayesha of Chelerikaryappil. Shahna leaves behind siblings Lukman, Hilal and Dr Dilshad Shahna.

Forest officials said the elephant chased and trampled Shahana to death when she came out of a tent in which she was staying along with her relatives. The relatives made an attempt to save her but the elephant continued the attack. Shahana was rushed to a private medical college hospital in Meppadi where she was declared brought dead.

The resort is surrounded by thick forest on three sides. The area does not have mobile coverage.

Two others who were accompanying Shahana fled from the spot and saved themselves from the elephant.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla said an inquiry would be conducted into the alleged security lapses on the part of the resort management. It is alleged that the resort management had not even bothered to clear the bushes around the space where tourists where allowed to stay in tents.