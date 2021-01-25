Kerala remains India's COVID-19 hotspot with large caseloads, high test positivity rate

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 3,361 new coronavirus positive cases after 30,903 tests on Monday. The state also registered 56,06 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The test positivity rate or the percentage of how fast an infection spreads is 10.88 per cent in Kerala, while the national average is 1.9 per cent, according to government data.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has warned that the increase in COVID-19 numbers can lead to inadequate ICU and ventilator facilities in hospitals.

IMA also emphasised on the need to tighten preventive measures and increase the number of RTPCR tests.

Kerala has been reporting highest daily COVID-19 cases in the country for days. At least 11 districts, including state capital Thiruvananthapuram, are among the top 20 districts that continue to report high number of daily infections in the country.

With 17 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,624.

Of the new cases, 2969 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 276 among them is unknown.

As many as 73 came from outside the state.

The state has reported 8,93,639 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 8,19,156 persons recovered. The remaining 70,624 patients are undergoing treatment.

UK strain

COVID-19 was confirmed among 70 people who recently returned from the United Kingdom. Of these, 45 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the new variant of coronavirus from UK which is reportedly a more deadly virus.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 487 (468 through contact)

Kozhikode- 439( 418)

Kollam- 399 (395)

Thiruvananthapuram- 313 (223)

Kottayam- 311 (278)

Thrissur- 301 (289)

Alappuzha- 271 (260)

Malappuram- 220 (212)

Palakkad- 162 (84)

Idukki- 117 (108)

Pathanamthitta- 117 (105)

Kannur- 115 (68)

Wayanad- 67 (58)

Kasaragod- 42 (3)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 202

Kollam- 1814

Pathanamthitta- 253

Alappuzha- 487

Kottayam- 439

Idukki- 357

Ernakulam- 616

Thrissur- 222

Palakkad- 145

Malappuram- 383

Kozhikode- 390

Wayanad- 63

Kannur- 191

Kasaragod- 44

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,14,211 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,02,095 are under home or institutional quarantine and 12,116 are in hospitals.

1,366 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

So far, 92,89,304 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Monday, one more regions have been converted into hotspots and another have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 408 in the state.