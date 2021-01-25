Malayalam
TUE JAN 26, 2021 2:48 AM IST
Divya Gopinath IPS to probe Kadakkavoor sexual abuse case

Husband must have threatened my son to complain against me, says woman in Kadakkavoor POCSO case
The woman, who was granted bail by the Kerala high court, during a press meet.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 25, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior IPS officer Dr Divya Gopinath will probe the case of "sexual abuse" of a minor boy by his 35-year-old mother at nearby Kadakkavoor, police said.

Gopinath is the Deputy Police commissioner of Thiruvananthapuram.

The order in this regard was issued by DGP Loknath Behera on Monday.

The woman, who was granted bail by the Kerala high court recently, has claimed she was innocent and that she had been framed by her estranged husband and his second wife.

As per the complaint of the 13-year-old boy, the Kadakkavoor police had filed a case against the woman on December 18.

The woman was arrested on December 22 and was lodged at the Attakulangara jail until January 22, when the Kerala High Court granted her bail.

The woman has three sons, aged 17, 13 and 11, and a six-year-old daughter. The 11-year-old son had earlier revealed that the father used to beat and threaten him, and had asked him to give a similar statement. Though the woman is not legally separated from her husband, she has been living separately due to alleged domestic abuse.

