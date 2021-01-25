Wayanad resort to be shut down after elephant tramples guest

Meppadi: The Wayanad District Collector has ordered for the closure of a resort at Elimbilery after a woman guest was killed in an elephant attack. Meanwhile, the state is set to work out several dos and don'ts for organisers of outdoor camps and stays.

The revenue-panchayat authorities will shut down the resort on Monday.

Kannur native Shahana, 26, was trampled to death by a wild elephant at the Rainforest resort at Elimbilery, near Meppadi, in the district around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Collector Dr Adeela Abdulla, who visited the site, said that the necessary safety arrangements were not made at the resort. The Vythiri tehsildar has been entrusted to carry out a probe on whether the resort had licences and if there were lapses in safety measures.

The panchayat authorities stated that the resort was functioning without a licence.

Grievous injuries

As per the preliminary observations in the post-mortem report, Shahana's death was caused due to injuries sustained after the elephant stamped on her chest. Internal organs had also sustained grievous injuries. Bruises were also found on the back of the head and various parts of the body, according to the post-mortem report.

After an inquest held at a private medical college hospital at Meppadi on Sunday afternoon, Shahana's body was taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Her husband Lisham and other relatives had also arrived at Meppadi.

Shahana was a teacher at the Darunnujoom College of Arts & Science at Perambra in Kozhikode. She had arrived for a special camp at the Rainforest resort along with her friends and relatives.

The Meppady police have filed a case for unnatural death.

Guidelines for outdoor stays: Minister

Tourism Minister Kadamkappally Surendran has said that guidelines would be brought in for outdoor stays, including tents. Instructions have been given to the Adventure Tourism Promotion Society regarding this.

Apart from the current norms, these guidelines would also be made mandatory.

“The Rainforest resort did not have the panchayat licence. The resort, functioning near the forest fringes, reportedly lacked the necessary safety precautions. A stop memo has been issued for the resort over the serious lapse,” he added.