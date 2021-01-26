COVID-19: 6,293 new positive cases in Kerala on Tuesday, tally nears 9L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 6,293 new coronavirus positive cases after 60,315 tests on Tuesday. The state also registered 5,290 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The state has reported 8,99,932 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 8,24,446 persons recovered. The remaining 71,607 patients are undergoing treatment.

The positivity rate or the percentage of how fast an infection spreads is 10.43 per cent in Kerala, six times higher than the national average.

Several health experts have hinted that the contact tracing and surveillance testing measures should be done more rigorously as it was during the initial phases to keep the disease under control.

With 19 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,643.

Of the new cases, 5,741 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 426 among them is unknown.

As many as 78 infected persons came from outside the state.

UK virus

One more person from the UK tested positive for coronavirus within the last 24 hours. So far 71 people who returned from UK were tested positive and 45 of them later tested negative. A total of 10 people among the UK returnees were diagnosed with the mutant virus strain.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 866 (836 through contact)

Kottayam- 638 ( 589)

Kollam- 597 (592)

Thrissur- 579 (565)

Pathanamthitta- 552 (506)

Thiruvananthapuram- 525 (389)

Malappuram- 511 (486)

Alappuzha- 481 (471)

Kozhikode- 466 (449)

Kannur- 305 (233)

Palakkad- 259 (135)

Wayanad- 245 (232)

Idukki- 184 (179)

Kasaragod- 85 (79)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 372

Kollam- 333

Pathanamthitta- 806

Alappuzha- 226

Kottayam- 564

Idukki- 154

Ernakulam- 881

Thrissur- 485

Palakkad- 185

Malappuram- 261

Kozhikode- 475

Wayanad- 264

Kannur- 139

Kasaragod- 145

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,14,556 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,02,609 are under home or institutional quarantine and 11,947 are in hospitals.

1,285 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 93,49,619 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, four more regions have been converted into hotspots and 10 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 402 in the state.