NRI booked for 'abusive' post against K Surendran's daughter

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Tuesday registered a case against Non-Resident Indian Ajinas, working as a physical trainer in Qatar, following a complaint by BJP state President K Surendran that he had posted abusive content against his daughter on a social media platform.

Surendran had posted a picture of him along with his daughter, after which Ajinas allegedly posted abuses in response. The accused hails from Meppayur in Vadakara area of Kozhikode.

Many users protested on the social media platforms over Ajinas' alleged action and flooded the web page of Qatar Home Ministry with complaints against him from across the state.

Local BJP workers even took out a protest march to the residence of Ajinas at Meppayur and spoke to his family on Monday night, warning them of dire consequences if they don't apologise on the alleged misdeed of Ajinas.

Sudhir Babu, BJP's Meppayur mandalam President, told IANS on phone: "Our party chief put a picture of him along with his daughter and this person posted abuses on the social media wall of our leader. For insulting womanhood to this level, he must be taken to task. We took out a protest march to his residence yesterday."

Meawhile, Ajinas appeared in a video and claimed that his social media account was hacked by someone who deliberately posted abuses in his name.

The BJP and RSS sympathisers however did not buy this argument and said that he was a habitual offender against Hindu women, RSS and BJP leaders.

MP Sumesh, Kannur district Cell convenor of the BJP, said: "Ajinas has been regularly insulting Hindu women through the social media and even insulted our Prime Minister in a social media post and hurled abuses against him."

Sumesh said that the party demanded that police conduct a free and fair investigation and warned the state government and police of an agitation in case it failed to redress their grievances.