No improvement in the condition of COVID-hit Jayarajan

Pariyaram: There has been no improvement in the health condition of CPM district secretary MV Jayarajan, who is undergoing treatment at Govt Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur, for COVID.

He was examined by a team of doctors from the Kozhikode Medical College and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Jayarajan has pneumonia, diabetes and high blood pressure. In a medical bulletin, hospital authorities said Jayarajan is being treated in the intensive care unit with a special C-PAP oxygen machine as he is suffering from low levels of oxygen.

Dr Anoop of Kozhikode Medical College, Dr Anil Satyadas and Dr SS Santhosh Kumar of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College visited Pariyaram Government Medical College and examined Jayarajan.

Health Minister KK Shailaja and CPM central committee member MV Govindan visited the hospital and sought information from doctors. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to the hospital superintendent, Dr K Sudeep, over the phone.