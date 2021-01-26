President's top bravery award for Kerala boy Muhsin who died while saving three lives

Muhammed Muhsin, the 16-year-old Keralite boy who drowned while trying to save his three classmates from raging waves, has been awarded Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak posthumously. Six persons including Muhsin have been honoured with the President's Bravery Award this time.

The others who have been honoured with Jeevan Raksha Padak for bravery from Kerala are; Arun Thomas (Kainakary, Alappuzha), Rojin Robert (Punnapra , Alappuzha), Shiju P Gopi (Perumbavoor , Ernakulam), S V Jose and Bala Nayak Banawat.

The bravery award for Muhammed Muhsin who died two years ago while saving his three classmates, reminds the nation of his grit and sacrifice. Muhsin alias "Mutth" is the son of Musthafa and Naseela of Thikoddiy Paloor.

Arun Thomas , 14, of Kainakary in Alappuzha, bagged the Jeevan Raksha Padak for saving a woman and her three-year-old daughter who slipped and fell into a stream. He is the son of Sabu and Mariamma.

Rojin Robert, 13, of Punnapara , Alappuzha received the bravery award for saving an elderly lady Mariamma whose country boat had capsized. Rojin is the elder son of Robert and Bincymol of Punnapra south.

Shiju P Gopi won the bravery award for saving 10-year-old Aditya and her aunt Bindu who fell into the Ashamanoor Canal. Gopi, a native of Punnyam Polkulam, is working at the KSEB office in Perumbavoor.