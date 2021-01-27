COVID-19: 5,659 new positive cases in Kerala on Wednesday, tally crosses 9L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 5,659 new coronavirus positive cases after 51,130 tests on Wednesday. The state also registered 5,006 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The state has reported 9,25,591 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 8,29,452 persons recovered. The remaining 72,234 patients are undergoing treatment.

The test positivity rate or the percentage of how fast an infection spreads is 11.07 per cent in Kerala, the highest in the country. The state is also relatively slow to roll-out the COVID-19 immunisation programme which was started across the country on January 16.

UK virus

COVID-19 has so far been confirmed among 71 people who returned from the United Kingdom recently. Of these, 45 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the mutant virus which is reportedly more fatal.

With 20 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,663.

Of the new cases, 5,146 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 393 among them is unknown.

As many as 77 infected persons came from outside the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 879 (contact cases – 832)

Kozhikode - 758 (734)

Kottayam - 517 (460)

Kollam - 483 (475)

Malappuram - 404 (392)

Pathanamthitta - 397 (350)

Alappuzha - 360 (355)

Kannur - 357 (270)

Thiruvananthapuram - 353 (250)

Thrissur - 336 (327)

Idukki - 305 (293)

Wayanad - 241 (232)

Palakkad - 185 (99)

Kasaragod - 84 (77)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 354

Kollam – 195

Pathanamthitta – 705

Alappuzha – 299

Kottayam – 288

Idukki – 377

Ernakulam – 739

Thrissur – 428

Palakkad – 175

Malappuram – 530

Kozhikode – 594

Wayanad – 69

Kannur – 206

Kasaragod – 47

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,14,315 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,02,196 are under home or institutional quarantine and 12,119 are in hospitals.

1,269 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 94,00,749 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, four more regions have been converted into hotspots and none have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 406 in the state.